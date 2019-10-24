Twitch Loses Another Streaming Superstar to Mixer

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, one of the most followed stars on the Amazon-owned platform, has departed, just months after Twitch saw Tyler "Ninja" Blevins hop ship for Microsoft's service.

Just over two months after it lost its biggest star, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, to Mixer, Twitch has seen another of its marquee names depart for Microsoft's streaming platform.

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, who is among most popular accounts on Twitch with over 7 million followers, announced the move on Twitter on Thursday morning.

“As my career has progressed since retiring from competitive Counter-Strike, I did not imagine I would be here today sharing the next chapter of my story,” said Grzesiek. “I am incredibly grateful and honored for the success I’ve had and that’s thanks to my community. With that, the next chapter is here and I am excited and motivated to deliver the best livestreams yet for me. The move to Mixer allows me to focus on what I love: gaming.”

Grzesiek, a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, has grown into one of the most popular streamers and is among Twitch's homegrown success stories. His move to Mixer represents another major signing in the growing war to sign exclusive deals with streaming stars by various platforms.

In response to Blevins' departure, Twitch inked an exclusive deal with Nicholas "Nick Eh 30" Amyoony in August, luring the Fortnite streamer away from competitor YouTube.

Twitch declined to comment when contacted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Mixer officially launched in 2016, then named Beam, and was later rebranded under its current name in 2017 shortly after being acquired by Microsoft the year before. Since joining Mixer, Blevins has become the top streamer on the platform (as he was while at Twitch) with more than 2.4 million followers.

Twitch still makes up the vast majority of livestream hours watched (more than 75 percent according to a recent report by StreamElements). Mixer, meanwhile, accounts for only three percent, which likely accounts for the platform's recent push to court big stars away from competitors.

Twitch CEO Emmett Shear commented to THR in September on the importance of having, and cultivating, stars on his platform. "Any media community needs its stars, but I don’t think of it so much as having the ones that exist because neither Shroud nor Ninja were huge celebrity stars four years ago," he said. "What I’m excited about is the ability to build up tomorrow’s stars and to really figure out how Twitch can help people find their audience as streamers."