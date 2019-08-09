'Fortnite' Streamer BrookeAB Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

Since she began streaming in July, 2018, the 21-year-old Alabama native has become the fastest-growing female live streamer on the Twitch platform, regularly going head-to-head with the industry's top streamers.

The gaming roster of UTA now includes competitive Fortnite player Brooke — her last name is withheld for privacy — known on the Twitch platform as "BrookeAB," who has signed a deal with the agency for representation in all areas.

Under the new agreement, UTA will focus on finding new business opportunities for Brooke as well as diversifying her content portfolio.

Her current Twitch profile indicates that she recently started live-streaming full time.

The visibility of game streamers is increasing, with fellow Fortnite streamer Dennis "Cloakzy" Lepore having recently inked a deal with e-sports and game streaming management firm Loaded.

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins also signed with the company earlier this year.