Twitch Taps Former Zynga Exec as New Chief Marketing Officer

Doug Scott will join the streaming platform just as it recently launched its first official ad campaign.

Twitch, the popular streaming platform owned by Amazon, has tapped former Zynga marketing exec Doug Scott to join the company as chief marketing officer. Scott will be based in Twitch's San Francisco headquarters.

“Doug has deep experience extending brands into new markets across games and entertainment industries, making him the ideal fit to lead Twitch’s marketing strategy," said Sara Clemens, chief operating officer at the company. "As Twitch continues to grow, Doug will play an integral role in extending the brand beyond endemic audiences, supporting our incredible creators and expanding our presence in global markets.”

Before his time at mobile game company Zynga, where he led global marketing, Scott was the chief marketing officer of music startup BandPage. He has also held an exec position at mobile game publisher DeNA, served on the board for consumer healthcare company Matrixx Initiatives and was an advisor for YouTube Music.

"Twitch is revolutionizing entertainment through its massive and highly engaged community of creators and fans,” said Scott. “I could not be more excited to join this incredible team and help to bring Twitch’s unique culture, brand and its passionate community to new audiences and global markets.”

Scott joins the company just weeks after it launched its first official ad campaign tied to a platform-wide redesign.

Other recent hires at Twitch include former Viacom exec Sarah Iooss as head of North America sales and prior Google exec Dan Clancy as executive vp of creator and community experience.