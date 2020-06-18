TwitchCon San Diego Canceled Amid Health and Safety Concerns

The biannual convention for the live-streaming platform had been scheduled to take place this fall.

TwitchCon has been canceled, festival organizers revealed Thursday.

The biannual convention for the Amazon-owned live-streaming video platform had been scheduled to take place in San Diego this September. In a post on social media, a spokesperson noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had been closely monitored over the last few months as the event loomed closer.

"Due to restrictions on large gatherings and ongoing concerns for the health and safety of our community, the Twitch team, as well as the local San Diego community, we have decided to cancel TwitchCon San Diego this fall," the statement read. The decision follows the March 6 cancellation of TwitchCon in Amsterdam.

Organizers indicated in the message that they are "exploring ways that we could join forces in an alternate dimension later this year."

The event typically welcomes 25,000 attendees to the San Diego Convention Center over a three-day period, including top talent in the streaming community, newcomers to the industry and video game fans.

View the statement below.