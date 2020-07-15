Twitter Accounts of Elon Musk, Kanye West, Joe Biden Hacked in Apparent Bitcoin Scam

The compromised accounts all tweeted the same message, offering to "give back to the community" to people who sent Bitcoin to a specific wallet address.

The accounts of several high-profile Twitter users, including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, billionaire Elon Musk and musician Kanye West, were hacked on Wednesday afternoon.

The accounts all tweeted similar messages offering to "give back to the community" in what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam. They shared a Bitcoin wallet address and told Twitter users that they would double any amount sent in.

Accounts that shared versions of the message include former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, former president Barack Obama and former New York City major Mike Bloomberg. The accounts for brands including Apple and Uber were also compromised.

Around an hour after the tweets first started appearing, Twitter Support posted that it was aware of a security incident. "We are investigating and taking steps to fit it," the tweet reads. "We will update everyone shortly."

The company followed up, saying that users "may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident." The disabling of tweets appeared to impact verified users with blue check marks for a short period of time. Those users couldn't send new tweets but were able to send replies and retweets.

The wallet address associated with the messages is showing regular activity, indicating that some Twitter users may have fallen for the scam. According to Blockchain.com, which publicized cryptocurrency transactions, the address has received more than $110,000.

More to come.