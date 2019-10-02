Twitter Experiences Global Outage

Parts of California, Japan and the U.K. have been affected as thousands of users are unable to access their accounts.

Social networking giant Twitter was hit with a global outage around midnight Pacific Time, according to DownDetector.

The West Coast of the United States was among the many regions that were impacted by the outage Wednesday. A map tracking issues with the platform across the globe (as of 1 a.m. PT) indicated that the outages were most severe in the U.K., Germany, France, Japan as well as in California (specifically San Francisco and L.A.).

No trending topics were available on the social media service. Some users to the service — and its TweetDeck platform — were unable to post tweets, view timelines, direct messages or post messages with photo attachments. Representatives from Twitter were aware of the outage. The platform, via its Twitter Support page, noted that problems began Tuesday afternoon PT, when issues arose about follower counts with its analytics extension. Then, at 9:30 p.m. PT, outages had hit across Twitter and TweetDeck, in which the platform said it was currently working on a fix to get things "back to normal soon."

In the U.K., Twitter functionality for some seemed to be restored shortly before 9 a.m. local time.

It's unclear how many global users have been impacted by the outage. (DownDector noted more than 1,300 reports of issues had been filed by 1:30 a.m. PT.)

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.