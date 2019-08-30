Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's Account Hijacked

One of the first tweets sent from the hacked account was the N-word.

The official Twitter account of Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of the social media platform, appeared to be hijacked on Friday.

One of the first tweets sent from the hacked account was the N-word, and it was followed up by other crass tweets. Dorsey has more than 4.2 million followers. About five minutes after the tweets were posted, they had been taken down. However, the account was still live.

A number of high-profile stars and politicians have had their accounts hacked through the years. Twitter disclosed that it has 139 million daily users, as of the social giant's second-quarter earnings report on July 26.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams created Twitter, which launched in July 2006.

More to come.