Twitter Hits 152 Million Daily Users, Stock Soars

The social media company, led by CEO Jack Dorsey, posted its first $1 billion revenue quarter, with its stock price rising in pre-market trading.

Social media giant Twitter on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenues, underpinned by improved growth as its number of daily active users rose 21 percent to reach 152 million, against a year-earlier 126 million, and up from 145 million users in the most recent quarter.

The strong daily active user growth -- the main metric for the company in measuring audiences -- due to new products on the platform sent Twitter shares up by over 7 percent in pre-market trading to $35.89.

The San Francisco-based social media company, led by CEO Jack Dorsey, reported adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share for the fourth quarter, and earnings per-share of 25 cents, which missed on a Wall Street consensus of 29 cents.

Quarterly revenue rose 11 percent to $1.01 billion, which beat a Wall Street estimate of $996.7 million. "We reached a new milestone in the fourth quarter with quarterly revenue in excess of $1 billion, reflecting steady progress on revenue product and solid performance across major geographies, with particular strength in U.S. advertising," said Ned Segal, Twitter's CFO.

Advertising revenue jumped 12 percent to $885 million. Data licensing and other revenue was up 12 percent to $123 million.

U.S. revenue rose 17 percent to $591 million, driven by 20 percent growth in advertising, while international revenue climbed only 3 percent to $416 million.

Twitter said late last year that it would stop accepting paid political advertisements and issue advertisements, unlike rival Facebook, which has attracted scrutiny for not fact-checking campaign ads.

In the run-up to the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, the social media giant said it has used machine-learning models to increase efforts to remove fake or manipulated content from its service "to protect the integrity of election-related conversations and proactively limit the visibility of unhealthy content on Twitter."

"Misleading information is probably the biggest challenge facing us in our industry. This will be a key focus for us as we all continue to broaden the service," CEO Dorsey told analysts during a morning call.