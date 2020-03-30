Twitter Pulls Down Laura Ingraham's Coronavirus Tweet For Violating Policy

The Fox News host wrote on March 20 that a major New York hospital is using hydroxychloroquine to treat the virus with "very promising results."

Twitter has taken action against Fox News host Laura Ingraham, removing a tweet she published on March 20 for violating the platform's policies against spreading misleading coronavirus information.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed the deletion to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

To deal with an onslaught of virus misinformation, Twitter announced two weeks ago that it has broadened the "definition of harm to address content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information."

In recent days, Ingraham has used her show to advocate for the use of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for coronavirus, citing anecdotal evidence of success.

In the tweet at issue, Ingraham wrote that "Lenox Hill [Hospital] in New York among many hospitals already using Hydroxychloroquine with very promising results. One patient was described as "Lazarus" who was seriously ill from COVID-19, already released."

Her tweet seemed to stem from comments made by Dr. William Grace, an oncologist who is affiliated with Lenox Hill but does not work for the hospital. An article on the network's website now includes the following editor's note: "A previous version of this article incorrectly stated Dr. William Grace's relationship to Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Dr. Grace is not employed by the hospital and his opinions given below are his own."

Fox News did not respond to a request for comment about the deletion.

Ingraham has continued advocating for the use of hydroxychloroquine, which the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for on Sunday. The anti-malarial drug is also being tested in New York State.

On Monday morning, she criticized a CNN article for including a disclaimer that "there is little scientific evidence" that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are "effective" in treating the virus.

"Why does CNN not recognize the COVID patients all over the world who have walked out of hospitals testing negative after being treated with hydroxychloroquine?" Ingraham wrote.