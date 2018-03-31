Twitter Users Slam Frank Stallone for Calling Parkland Activist "Rich Little Bitch"

"We don’t have to worry about a Frank Stallone boycott. That started in the late seventies," Judd Apatow joked.

Twitter users slammed Frank Stallone on Saturday after he unloaded on anti-gun violence activist and Parkland, Fla. shooting survivor David Hogg, calling him a "rich little bitch" and "pussy" in a series of tweets.

"This David Hogg pussy is getting a little too big for his britches," Stallone, the brother of actor Sylvestor Stallone and an actor, singer and songwriter, wrote in a tweet. "I’m sure someone from his age group is dying to sucker punch this rich little bitch. Watch him run home like the coward he is. He’s the worst rep for today’s youth headline grabbing punk."

The same day, Stallone wrote of fellow gun activist and Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez, "Emma Gonzalez is another headline grabbing clown. She thinks she it she ain’t shit."

Though Stallone's tweets about survivors of the Parkland shooting are now deleted, screenshots of the tweets are circulating on Twitter. Stallone's handle is now also protected, and therefore only accessible to some users.

Stallone's criticism of the activists came after Twitter users also widely criticized rocker Ted Nugent for saying that the Florida students advocating for gun control are "mushy brained children" and "have no soul" on a conservative radio program.

"So @Stallone tweeted that David Hogg is a pussy who should have his ass kicked and run home like a coward. He then deleted the tweet & protected his account when called out on it. Who’s the pussy & coward now, Frank? Far from over, indeed. #sly’sbrother," podcast host Jimmy Pardo wrote.

Judd Apatow joked, "We don’t have to worry about a Frank Stallone boycott. That started in the late seventies."

"Wow, and no one better exemplifies the rugged self-made man than Frank Stallone," University of Denver political science professor Seth Masket added.

According to his IMDb profile, Stallone last voiced "Thunderhoof" on the Transformers: Robots in Disguise TV show until 2017, wrote a song for the The Tonight Show this year and is currently starring in a film called Veterans Day and executive-producing a documentary about himself.