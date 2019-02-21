Two Women Accuse R. Kelly of Sexual Misconduct When They Were Teens

Latresa Scaff claims she was 16 and under the influence when she was sexually assaulted by the R&B singer.

Two new accusers have come forward against R. Kelly to claim sexual misconduct at the hands of the disgraced R&B singer.

Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington claim they were sexually harassed and assaulted by Kelly when they were both underage (16 and 15, respectively) after they attended a concert and afterparty for a Kelly and LL Cool J show in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1995.

Scaff said she and Washington were picked from the crowd at the Baltimore Arena afterparty and were invited back to a hotel suite. "Mr. Kelly was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt. His penis was out and over the top of his pants," Scaff said of him entering the hotel room. Kelly allegedly asked the girls to have a threesome. Washington refused and left the room. Scaff said Kelly asked her to perform oral sex and she did, and then he proceeded to have sexual intercourse with her.

Scaff said she was offered cocaine, marijuana and alcohol at the party and that she was under the influence and unable to give her consent.

The women, who are represented by attorney Gloria Allred, came forward with their allegations during a New York City press conference on Thursday. They will be meeting with law enforcement officials about the investigation into Kelly on Thursday, Allred said.

Scaff and Washington join a growing list of women who have accused Kelly of sexual misconduct. The accusations come amid reports of an impending indictment after a new sex tape allegedly showed Kelly sexually assaulting an underage girl.

Multiple women came forward with allegations of abuse in the explosive Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly. Those claims, which included alleged sexual misconduct against several women who were underage at the time, have given rise to the #MuteRKelly movement and have stalled the singer's career.

Since the docuseries debuted in early January, Kelly has been dropped from his record label and, as of Thursday, has vacated his Chicago recording studio.

Prosecutors in Chicago and Atlanta have been seeking information about Kelly in light of the accusations made in the docuseries. On Feb. 14, attorney Michael Avenatti turned over to Chicago police a new video tape allegedly showing Kelly "engaging in multiple sexual assaults of a girl underage." The tape reportedly may lead to an indictment in Illinois.

Allred said on Thursday that some of the women she represents are concerned that their sexual acts with Kelly have been recorded. Allred recently held a press conference with Kelly accuser Faith Rodgers, who has accused the singer of threats and retaliation.

In addition to examining a history of abuse allegations against the singer, Surviving R. Kelly also showcased claims that he is holding several women in an alleged sex cult.

Kelly has denied all allegations.