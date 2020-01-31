Two New Pro-Female Accessories to Look for at the 92nd Oscars

Profits from a pinky ring designed by pro-female fine jewelry brand Shiffon Co. will benefit ReFrame, dedicated to gender parity in the entertainment industry, while Catt Sadler and American Airlines are distributing a "Women Fly Beyond" pin with a wing motif.

In the lead up to the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 9, the non-profit organization ReFrame (founded by Women in Film Los Angeles and Sundance Institute and dedicated to gender parity in film, television and media) has teamed up with New York-based fine jewelry brand Shiffon Co. (which helps fund female entrepreneurs and female-empowering companies).

For the month of February, 50 percent of profits from the purchases of Shiffon Co.’s Duet Pinky Rings (ranging from $90 to $640 in a range of metals and gems) will be donated to ReFrame. Any female associated with Women in Film and ReFrame will receive a special discount on the ring. In addition, the company donates 10 percent of profits from all other sales to fund seed grants for female entrepreneurs and pro-female companies.

Producers of the 92nd Oscars (and ReFrame ambassadors), Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain, are among those to sign on to the #PinkyPledgefor Parity; they will wear their rings at the awards show on Feb. 9 "because we believe in gender-balanced production and true representation of the creative arts," the duo said in a statement.

"We want to create a world in which young girls grow up knowing they can follow their passions with the support of a worldwide network of strong women," says Shiffon Co. founder Shilpa Yarlagadda. "That’s why we created this ring and this pinky promise."

The two ethically-sourced stones in the ring (white or purple sapphires and diamonds) represent two women supporting one another.

ReFrame director Alison Emilio added: "Our mission and values are closely aligned and it is our hope that this bling will help shine a light on some of the blind spots when it comes to hiring and voting for women."

Another pro-female accessory to look out for on the red carpet at the 92nd Oscars is a new political pin created by Catt Sadler, the E! News reporter who quit over gender-related pay parity issues in December 2017. Sadler has teamed up with American Airlines to introduce the red, white and blue pin (actually a magnet to avoid damaging red carpet attire) that reads "Women Fly Beyond" with a wing motif.

Sadler is mailing the pin out to industry leaders and media with a note reading, "It’s awards season! As an entertainment journalist and champion of women, I need your help this year in changing the red-carpet conversation. Every mic moment is our chance to encourage and inspire other women on and off camera."

She explains that the pin "serves as a conversation starter on the red carpet. If asked, we’d like you to take the opportunity to express what being a woman without limits means to you, discuss the females who’ve inspired you and those whose work you’ve found to be important and meaningful."