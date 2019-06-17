Two People Shot During Raptors Victory Celebration; Two Suspects Arrested

Toronto Raptors and their victory celebration

Multiple videos shared on social media showed a large portion of the crowd gathered at Nathan Phillip's Square suddenly running from the area.

Two people were shot and wounded at a rally for the NBA champion Raptors on Monday afternoon, according to Toronto police.

No other information on the victims was released.

Two people were arrested in connection to the shooting, police said.

Multiple videos shared on social media showed a large portion of the crowd gathered at Nathan Phillip's Square suddenly running from the area.

Other pictures showed police and medical personnel attending to a possible victim.

Police described the injuries as serious, but not life-threatening.

Two guns were recovered from the incident. It is unclear what motivated the shooting. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto's mayor and the Raptors players remained on stage while the ceremony was briefly interrupted.

The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors to win the franchise's first championship title.