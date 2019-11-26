'The Two Popes' Leads Nominees for AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards

Tony Danza will host the ceremony scheduled for Jan. 11 in Beverly Hills.

Fernando Meirelles' two-hander that casts Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as Pope Francis has finished No. 1. That is, among the nominees for AARP The Magazine's 19th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards.

Netflix's The Two Popes, due for limited theatrical release Nov. 27 and streaming on Dec. 20, snagged noms for best picture/best movie for grownups, best actor for Pryce, best supporting actor for Hopkins, best director for Meirelles, readers' choice, best buddy picture and best screenwriter for Anthony McCarten. Films that followed with six nominations each included Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and The Irishman.

Marriage Story snagged five nominations in a strong showing for Netflix thanks to that Noah Baumbach picture, Scorsese's Irishman, Meirelles' Popes and Craig Brewer's Dolemite is My Name. Also coming in with five nominations is Greta Gerwig's Little Women.

Tony Danza will host the event, scheduled for Jan. 11 at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills. The show will be broadcast Jan. 19 on PBS. As previously announced, Annette Bening will receive the Movies for Grownups career achievement award at the event in recognition of her body of work.

“We timed the Movies for Grownups Awards early in the shortened award season to ensure a spotlight on films that matter — not just for entertaining us, but that also speak to the important issues of today,” said Heather Nawrocki, vp and director for Movies for Grownups at AARP. “We must continue to lift up movies made for, by, and about grownups — the stories that speak to moviegoers 50+. 2019 was especially notable for storytelling that resonates with a mature audience, showcases experienced talent, and reflects the world today.”

A complete list of nominees follows.

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: The Irishman, Bombshell, Marriage Story, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Farewell, The Two Popes, Little Women

Best Actress: Isabelle Huppert (Frankie), Helen Mirren (The Good Liar), Julianne Moore (Gloria Bell), Alfre Woodard (Clemency), Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best Actor: Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Eddie Murphy (Dolemite is My Name), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Nicole Kidman (Bombshell), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey), Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)

Best Supporting Actor: Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best Director: Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes), Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Readers’ Choice: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Bombshell, Downton Abbey, The Irishman, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Richard Jewell, The Two Popes

Best Ensemble: Bombshell, Dolemite Is My Name, Downton Abbey, Knives Out, Little Women

Best Intergenerational: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Little Women, Parasite, The Etruscan Smile, The Farewell

Best Buddy Picture: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Ford v. Ferrari, Just Mercy, The Lighthouse, The Two Popes

Best Screenwriter: Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Kasi Lemmons (Harriet), Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time in Hollywood), Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Best Time Capsule: Harriet, Judy, Little Women, Motherless Brooklyn, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Documentary: Apollo 11, Ask Dr. Ruth, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, The Apollo, Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Best Foreign Language Film: An Unexpected Love (Argentina), Pain and Glory (Spain), Parasite (South Korea), The Farewell (U.S.), The Unorthodox (Israel)