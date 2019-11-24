'The Two Popes' Producer Dan Lin: "The World is in Dissension Right Now"

Charlize Theron, Peter Chernin, David Heyman, Debra Martin Chase and Emma Tillinger Koskoff joined for the annual Producer Roundtable.

"I ask two questions: Why tell this story? And why tell it now?" Dan Lin told the Producer Roundtable. "The values and themes of a movie, if they align with my personal values, I think I'm much more motivated in telling that story, but also I look at why tell the story now?"

Producer of Netflix's The Two Popes, Lin said the importance of telling the story came from "a moment in time when you have two living Popes here at the same time."

"The world is in dissension right now," Lin went on to say. There are "all these different sides fighting, and each of these Popes represents a different side, a different point of view."

When it came to casting the film, Lin said, "There was literally no backup." It was Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins. I appreciated the honesty but also, it's very clear as a producer: This is the assignment. You land these actors, you have a green light, you don’t, you have no movie." Lin's other recent work from 2019 includes Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Aladdin.

The full Producer Roundtable is set to air Jan. 26 on SundanceTV. Heyman appears on the roundtable panel with Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Dan Lin (The Two Popes), Peter Chernin (Ford v Ferrari), Emma Tillinger Koskoff (Joker, The Irishman) and Debra Martin Chase (Harriet). Follow all the Oscar-season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.