Anthony Hopkins Confronts Successor Over Criticism in 'The Two Popes' Teaser Trailer

Sidney Cole, Lisandro Fiks and Maria Ucedo round out the cast of the Fernando Meirelles-directed film.

Netflix released the teaser trailer for The Two Popes on Thursday.

The Fernando Meirelles film follows Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce), who requests permission from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) to retire in 2012 after becoming frustrated with the direction of the church. Pope Benedict instead summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that shakes the foundation of the Catholic Church. Once at the Vatican, the two very different men confront elements from their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future for their followers around the world.

Sidney Cole, Lisandro Fiks and Maria Ucedo round out the cast.

The trailer opens with Pope Benedict XVI playing the piano for Cardinal Bergoglio, who ultimately becomes Pope Francis. The men discuss The Beatles and while Benedict says that he is familiar with the band, he mistakes their song "Eleanor Rigby" for a person.

Benedict later confronts the incoming Pope Francis about his criticisms. "You think you know better," says Benedict before the incoming pope says that they are no longer "part of this world."

"You know, that hardest thing is to listen. To hear his voice. God's voice," Benedict tells Bergoglio. The incoming pope later makes it clear that his priority is satisfying the church's 1.2 billion believers.

Clips follow of the two men spending time in the Vatican as well as Bergoglio watching a soccer game in a bar.

"There's a saying: God always corrects one pope by presenting the world with another. I'd like to see my correction," Benedict tells Bergoglio at the end of the trailer.

The film's world premiere will take place at the Telluride Film Festival. The Two Popes will be in select theaters on Nov. 27 before it's added to the streaming service on Dec. 20.

Watch the full teaser trailer below.