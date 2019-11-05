Anthony Hopkins Persuades Jonathan Pryce to Be Next Catholic Leader in 'The Two Popes' Trailer

Sidney Cole, Lisandro Fiks and Maria Ucedo also star in the Fernando Meirelles film.

The current and incoming pope overcome their differences in the latest trailer for Netflix's The Two Popes.

The film follows Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce), who requests permission from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) to retire in 2012 after he becomes frustrated with the direction of the church. Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that shakes the foundation of the Catholic Church. Once at the Vatican, the two very different men confront their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future for their followers around the world.

The latest trailer opens with Cardinal Bergoglio showing Pope Benedict XVI some oregano, which his gardener gave him. When the pope notes that many people seem to like Bergoglio, he responds that he just tries to be himself. "Whenever I try to be myself, people don't seem to like me very much," the pope replies.

News reports follow that detail misconduct performed by clergy in the Catholic church, which influences Bergoglio to ask permission to retire. Benedict also admits that he wants to retire, though Bergoglio tells him that his position is too influential to resign from.

Benedict later asks Bergoglio for help to improve as the pope. He responds, "It's not me who needs to be satisfied. It's 1.2 billion believers."

As the two men get to know each other, Benedict tells Bergoglio that he has potential to become the next pope. While Bergoglio initially does not want to take on the role, he eventually warms up to the idea.

"People must remember that you are not God. You are only human," Benedict tells his successor at the end of the trailer.

The Two Popes premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August. The film will be in select theaters Nov. 27 before it's added to Netflix on Dec. 20.

Watch the full trailer below.