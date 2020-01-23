Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dies at 29

On Jan. 13, police "responded to a medical overdose" involving Gwozdz, who briefly appeared on Hannah Brown's 2019 season.

Tyler Gwozdz, a contestant on the 2019 season of The Bachelorette, has died. He was 29.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday afternoon that they have an individual by Gwozdz’s name. The spokesperson could not release any further information due to the case being an ongoing investigation.

The Boca Raton Police Services Department told THR on Thursday that they had "responded to a medical overdose" involving Gwozdz on Jan. 13. In the 911 call obtained by THR, a woman is heard telling the operator that her friend "overdosed and won't wake up."

TMZ was first to report that Gwozdz was hospitalized last week following a suspected overdose, and that he was then admitted to an intensive care unit. By Tuesday, he was no longer a current patient in their system.

The Boca Raton native was a contestant on Hannah Brown's 15th cycle of The Bachelorette. After making an early impression on the star, he was eliminated from the ABC reality dating competition show after three weeks without any explanation. "Tyler G. had to leave, and that’s upsetting because I really enjoyed my date with him," star Brown announced midway through the May 2019 episode. ABC never provided additional information about why he was abruptly sent home.

THR has reached out to ABC and producers Warner Bros. for comment.

According to Gwozdz's ABC bio posted ahead of his reality debut, the psychology graduate student's life goal was to get his PhD in psychology and become a clinical psychologist. He was referred to as "Tyler G." during his appearance on the show due to the casting of another Tyler, runner-up Tyler Cameron.

The 24th season of The Bachelor is currently airing with Brown's second runner-up, Peter Weber.