Tyler Mitchell, Photographer Behind Beyonce's Vogue Cover, Signs With UTA

The 25 year-old Brooklyn-based artist made history as the first black photographer to shoot a cover of American Vogue.

The photographer behind Beyonce's September 2018 Vogue cover, Tyler Mitchell, has signed with UTA.

The 25-year-old Brooklyn-based artist made history as the first black photographer and one of the youngest people ever to shoot a cover of American Vogue in the magazine’s 126-year history when he was only 23 years-old. A portrait from the series was acquired by The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery for its permanent collection the following year.

Mitchell has shot for brands and publications that include Comme des Garçons, Uniqlo, Calvin Klein, Teen Vogue, Prada and Apple, among others, and has a show, I Can Make You Feel Good, currently on display at The International Center of Photography in New York. He is a recipient of the Gordon Parks Foundation fellowship and was named to Forbes 30 Under 30.

A graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, majoring in film and television production, he has directed music videos for artists like Brockhampton and Abra, as well as commercials for brands like American Eagle. UTA hopes to assist in Mitchell's expansion into narrative film and television.

Mitchell continues to be represented by Art Partner for photography and Frankfurt Kurnit.