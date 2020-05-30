Tyler Perry Urges America to Stop Violent Protests: "Looting is Not the Answer"

The multihyphenate talent took to social media on Saturday to express concern over the violent protests that are occurring in the wake of George Floyd's death.

In the wake of violent protests over the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minnesota Police, Tyler Perry took to social media on Saturday morning to urge the community to approach the situation differently.

The multihyphenate talent wrote on Facebook, "I'm not in Atlanta, but if I were I would have been standing with our Mayor! But there was nothing I could say better than what Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said last night! Please, please stop this violence!!" He then emphasized, "Looting is NOT THE ANSWER!!!!"

Perry continued, "And listen to me, be careful where you are getting your information to JOIN protests!! There are people and other countries who are posting things pretending to be US, pretending to stand for peaceful protest, but they are trying to incite us into violence and chaos to try and do more harm!!"

He finished his message by saying, "Do not fall for this foolishness!!! Please stop the violence!"

Perry included a video link to Bottoms speaking to the press, noting that she is a mother to four black children, one of whom is eighteen years old. "When I saw the murder of George Floyd, I hurt like a mother would hurt," said Bottoms. "And yesterday when I heard there were rumors about violent protests in Atlanta, I did what a mother would do, I called my son and I said 'where are you? I said, I cannot protect you, and black boys shouldn't be out today."

The Atlanta Mayor went on to say that the protests are not in the spirit of Atlanta or Martin Luther King, Jr. "This is chaos," she said. "A protest has purpose. When Dr. King was assassinated, we didn't do this to our city." Bottoms then urged those participating in demonstrations to "go home" and consider other ways to encourage change in this country.

Floyd died on May 25 after being handcuffed by Minnesota Police and pushed down on the ground, where he pleaded with an officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck. Floyd repeated multiple times that he could not breathe.

Following his death, protests have occurred nationwide, particularly in Downtown Los Angeles, Minneapolis and Atlanta.

View Perry's entire post below.