Tyra Banks to Open 'Modelland' Amusement Park in Santa Monica

The entrepreneur, television personality and former Victoria Secret's Angel said the theme park is meant to be a "place where everyone can be a model; a place where all beauty is celebrated."

Tyra Banks is strutting into a theme park for her latest venture. The former America’s Next Top Model host and producer (and former Victoria's Secret Angel) has revealed plans to open Modelland, an amusement park set to be located in L.A.'s Santa Monica neighborhood, on Instagram.

Banks posted an image of her face surrounded by flowers, two flamingos and three small colorful birds to mark the announcement, "My dream for you will soon be a reality. #Modelland. A place where everyone can be a model. A place where all beauty is celebrated," she wrote.

"I can't wait for you to Step Into Your Light. Head over to Model-Land.com to sign up for more information," she continued in her post, revealing the park's website name.

The 21,000-square-foot experiential attraction will be located at the Santa Monica Place shopping and dining destination and is set to open in late 2019. The park is meant to be a fantasy version of the modeling world to include state-of-the-art interactive entertainment, creative collaborations, dining and special events.

“Modelland has been 10 intense years in the making,” said Banks, referencing the development of the park. “It has been my ultimate dream and I have worked tirelessly with laser-focus tunnel vision to bring it to function.”

The park will be a multi-level ticketed experience and will serve as an outlet for visitors to redefine what a model really is and to create a fun, make-believe or aspirational experience.

According to WWD, the entrepreneur said that the park is not a pop-up and that her inspiration came from Disneyland, a place that Banks, who hails from Southern California, frequented as a child.

“Modelland will awaken your childlike glee by entertaining and educating in unexpected ways that will make learning about oneself fierce and fun," continued Banks, "Modelland is all about celebrating your flawsome self. We are fun. We are fierce. We are fantasy. And, we are for real."

See Banks' announcement below.