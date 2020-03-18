Tyra Banks Postpones ModelLand Theme Park Opening

The launch of the Santa Monica space, which Banks says helps "you master your angles and up your photo game," has been postponed indefinitely from its May 1 date.

Nearly a week after Disneyland announced it will close its doors, Tyra Banks is postponing the opening of her ModelLand theme park.

Set to open at Santa Monica Place in Santa Monica on May 1, ModelLand was dubbed "the ultimate modeling fantasy" in a 21,000 square foot space featuring photoshoots, makeovers, an immersive theater and personalized lookbooks.

"As is no surprise, in light of the recommendations of the CDC, WHO and California Governor Gavin Newsom, we have decided to postpone the opening of ModelLand," read a brand statement on Wednesday. "We will continue to monitor the situation and determine a new date to open that is appropriate and safe. We remain excited to bring the wonderous world of ModelLand to you and will wait to welcome you to our attraction when the time is right."

The attraction, founded by Banks, will combine "the glamour of America’s Next Top Model, the whimsy of Willy Wonka, and the magic of Disneyland, to make both fashion and beauty a fun, theatrical and empowering experience for all," according to a press release. Tickets went on sale on Feb. 24 and ranged from $56 to $1,495.

Banks has said of the theme park, "When you step into ModelLand, you enter a fantastical world where we celebrate your uniqueness while we help you master your angles and up your photo game. You are ModelLand’s star. Our cameras are waiting for you."

Disney World and Universal Studios Hollywood have also shut down amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has a reported 7,000 cases in the U.S. with 97 deaths as of Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has recommended gatherings should include no more than 10 people, while L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti capped public gatherings at 50 people last week. Several fashion and beauty retailers, including Nordstrom, Ulta and Sephora, are temporarily closing as people remain home to prevent the spread of the virus.