Tyrese Gibson Joins Kurt Russell in Netflix's 'The Christmas Chronicles 2' (Exclusive)

Chris Columbus is directing the sequel.

Tyrese Gibson has joined the cast of The Christmas Chronicles 2, Netflix’s sequel to its surprise 2018 holiday hit.

Darlene Love, who appeared in the classic Lethal Weapon movies, has also joined the call sheet which already includes Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, who are reprising their roles as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Also returning are Darby Camp, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Judah Lewis.

Chris Columbus, who was a producer on the first film, co-wrote the script (with Matt Lieberman) and is directing.

The story picks up after the first movie when Camp’s character, a little snowflake of a believer but now a cynical teenager, is unexpectedly reunited with Santa when a mysterious and magical being named Belsnickel threatens to destroy Christmas forever.

Gibson will play the boyfriend of the kids' mother, portrayed by Williams-Paisley.

Shooting is now underway with the goal of having a holiday 2020 release. Columbus is producing with Mark Radcliffe and Michael Bernathan.

Gibson is coming off the crime thriller Black and Blue and is gearing up for a big 2020. The actor returns to the Fast and Furious franchise with the ninth installment, opening May 22, and will also be seen in Sony’s Marvel-based movie, Morbius. The latter, starring Jared Leto, is due to be released in July 31.

He is repped by APA and Sloane Offer.