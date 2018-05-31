Tyrese Gibson Signs With APA

He will return as Roman Pearce in the ninth 'Fast & Furious' film.

Tyrese Gibson has signed with APA in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard have exclusively learned.

He plays Roman Pearce in the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise, and will return for its next (ninth) installment. Gibson also was part of the first three films in the Transformers franchise.

After winning the 2000 American Music Award for new R&B/soul artist, Gibson made his acting debut the following year when John Singleton handpicked him to star in his drama Baby Boy. He later reunited with the filmmaker for 2005's Four Brothers, and his other feature credits include Annapolis, Death Race and Black Nativity. Gibson also recurred as Pastor Harris on the first season of Fox's Star.

Gibson independently released his sixth and most recent studio album, Black Rose, on his label Voltron Recordz in 2015, and it became his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. Its single "Shame" received Grammy nominations for both traditional R&B performance and R&B song. The seven-minute music video for "Shame," which stars Gibson and featured vocalist Jennifer Hudson and was directed by Paul Hunter and produced by Gibson and Denzel Washington, won the 2016 Image Award for outstanding music video as well as Best of Fest at the 2016 L.A. Shorts Fest.

Gibson's other activities include penning two New York Times bestsellers, 2012's How to Get Out of Your Own Way and 2014's Manology: Secrets of Your Man's Mind Revealed (co-authored with Rev Run), and founding in 2015 The Love Circle Foundation, which seeks to mentor and provide opportunities for young men and women of color.

Gibson continues to be represented by Joanne Horowitz Management and Sloane Offer.