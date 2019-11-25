Uber Loses License to Operate in London

The decision by the British capital's Transport for London agency, which cited safety concerns, will not immediately affect Uber's presence in the city as the company is expected to go ahead with an appeal.

The decision by the British capital's Transport for London agency will not immediately affect Uber's presence in the city as the company is expected to go ahead with an appeal. The firm has 21 days to launch such an appeal and can continue operating until it concludes.

Transport for London cited vulnerabilities in Uber’s app and passenger safety.