Toronto: Uber Taking Too Long? Try the City's High-Tech Bike Share

Bike Share Toronto includes a network of 3,750 bicycles that can be rented via smartphone.

Four locations near the fest's Bell Lightbox offer a two-wheeled workaround to the gridlock on King Street.

Cycling is one of the best ways to get around Toronto during the festival. It’s often quicker than waiting for a cab or an Uber, especially when King Street West is closed to traffic. Fortunately, you don’t have to fly up your own set of wheels. Bike Share Toronto has you covered.

The service operates a network of 360 solar-powered stations and 3,750 bicycles. Renting one is simple: Swipe your credit card, unlock a bike and ride off to the station of your choice. Single trips start at $3.75. For unlimited travel, 24-hour and three-day passes are $7 and $15, respectively.

The first 30 minutes of each trip is included in the price of your ride or pass. Additional time is $4 per half-hour, but most trips are shorter than that. You can also purchase a ride via the CycleFinder or Transit apps, which also let you know how many bikes are available at the nearest station.

Bikes are equipped with puncture-proof tires, dynamo lights, reflectors, a bell, a storage basket and a patented locking device.

There are four stations near the TIFF Bell Lightbox and Industry Centre: King Street West and Widmer; Widmer and Adelaide West; John and Mercer; and King West and Charlotte.

Safety-conscious riders can purchase helmets at MEC (400 King St. West), starting at $26.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Sept. 9 daily issue at the Toronto Film Festival.