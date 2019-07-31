Ubisoft Acquires Mobile Game Publisher Green Panda Games

The Paris-based mobile game publisher is primarily known for developing "idle" games, titles with very simplistic gameplay.

French gaming company Ubisoft has acquired a 70 percent stake in Green Panda Games, a Paris-based mobile game publisher best known for its free-to-play, "idle" games such as Bee Factory and Sushi Bar. Idle games are noted for their simple gameplay mechanics, some of which essentially "play themselves," such as clicking the screen to amass in-game currency.

As part of the agreement, Ubisoft maintains the option of raising its stake to 100 percent in the coming four years.

“This acquisition strengthens our position in the hyper-casual market, particularly within the idle games segment," said Ubisoft Mobile executive director Jean-Michel Detoc. "Bringing Green Panda Games into the group fits seamlessly with our aim of offering a diversified and high-quality lineup of mobile games to an ever-wider audience. We are very excited that this talented team is joining Ubisoft’s creative force.”

Green Panda Games was founded in 2013 and currently boasts a 30-person team. Since its formation, Green Panda has launched more than 55 games. The company's games have amassed 85 million downloads.

“We are delighted to be coming on board with Ubisoft and are looking forward to continuing developing our games portfolio within a group that is in the full throes of expansion,” Guillaume Sztejnberg, founder of Green Panda Games, said.

Primarily known for its AAA console franchises such as Assassin's Creed and Far Cry, Ubisoft launched its Mobile HQ division in 2012.