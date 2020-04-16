Ubisoft Developing Senior Citizen Esports Movie From 'I Feel Pretty' Team

The new film is based on a 2019 Wall Street Journal article.

Game on!

French video game giant Ubisoft has teamed with Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, the co-writers and co-directors of the 2018 Amy Schumer-led comedy I Feel Pretty, to develop a film centered on senior citizens entering the world of esports.

The film, which is currently untitled, is based on a 2019 article in the Wall Street Journal, "The Next Generation of Competitive Gamers Is…Over 60?", by Laura Parker, which focused on a group of seniors who formed a competitive esports team.

Jason Altman, senior vp and head of Ubisoft Film and Television, and Margaret Boykin, director of film development at Ubisoft, will produce the project.

Ubisoft has ramped up film and television production recently, debuting its Apple+ comedy Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet earlier this year and revealing a number of animated television projects in the works based on, and inspired by, its catalogue of game titles.

Additionally, the company is currently producing a film based on its Tom Clancy's The Division action franchise starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain for Netflix.