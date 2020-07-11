Multiple Ubisoft Execs Depart as Company Strengthens Workplace Culture

The personnel changes were revealed Saturday as the French-owned studio reaffirms its commitment to implementing "profound changes" and combatting toxic behavior.

Ubisoft on Saturday revealed that several executives will step down from the company amid the changes that are being implemented to strengthen workplace culture in response to recent accusations of misconduct.

Chief Creative Office Serge Hascoët will resign immediately, with his role taken over by CEO and co-founder of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot. Meanwhile, Yannis Mallat, managing director of Ubisoft's Canadian studios, will also leave the company.

Cécile Cornet, who held the position of global head of Human Resources, will also step down as the company plans to restructure the functions of its HR department and put in place new policies and procedures. Earlier this month, an initial set of initiatives for the restructuring of Ubisoft's editorial department were introduced to staff in an internal memo titled "Change Starts Today" from Guillemot, who indicated that change would affect all levels of the company.

The French-owned company, known for the Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy video game franchises, recently saw its creative director Ashraf Ismail take leave from his position after a woman online accused him of marital infidelity. Accusations against Ubisoft employees Tommy Francois and Maxime Béland also surfaced last month, which resulted in Beland resigning from his role and Francois being placed on disciplinary leave pending an investigation into his conduct.

"Ubisoft has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees," said Guillemot in a statement on Saturday. "This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviors are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised — and never will. I am committed to implementing profound changes across the Company to improve and strengthen our workplace culture."

He continued, "Moving forward, as we collectively embark on a path leading to a better Ubisoft, it is my expectation that leaders across the Company manage their teams with the utmost respect. I also expect them to work to drive the change we need, always thinking of what is best for Ubisoft and all its employees."