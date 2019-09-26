Ubisoft Launches Mobile Games Studio in Vietnam

Ubisoft Da Nang will work in collaboration with the company's other studios to "further expand the audiences" of its various franchises.

Ubisoft, the Paris-based video game company best known for the Far Cry and Assassin's Creed franchises, has opened a new studio in Da Nang, Vietnam, that will focus on developing mobile titles.

"This opening will push forward Ubisoft’s expertise in mobile gaming and allow us to pursue our growth in this segment" said Jean-Michel Detoc, exec director of Ubisoft Mobile.

The new studio will focus on developing "instant games," offerings that don't require a download and our accessed via social media, for various platforms. Working in collaboration with other Ubisoft studios — which include offices across North America, Europe and Asia — to "further expand the audiences of Ubisoft's IP." The Da Nang studio plans on recruiting up to 100 employees over the next three years. The studio will be managed by Aurélien Palasse, who previously served as head of publishing for the company's China business unit.

"Da Nang is a vibrant city which offers great quality of life and promising opportunities thanks to its fast-growing tech ecosystem," said Palasse. "With this opening, Ubisoft will benefit from the local expertise pool while welcoming international new talents in the region to enhance its creative strength and meet the increasing demand for mobile gaming."

The new studio has already begun its recruitment process and aims to commence operations in the next few weeks.

Ubisoft is currently in conversation with several local institutions and universities in the Da Nang area to establish partnerships that will "ensure successful cooperation and integration into the region."

Mobile gaming continues to be a booming industry, reaching $29.6 billion in global revenue for the first half of 2019, an increase of 11 percent year-over-year, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower. Other triple-A publishers such as Nintendo, EA and Bethesda have also shown increased focus on the space in recent years.