Ubisoft Paris Taps Veteran Exec as New Managing Director

French video game company Ubisoft has named company vet Marie-Sophie de Waubert as the new managing director of Ubisoft Paris, the studio behind such franchises as Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon and Just Dance.

De Waubert has been with the company for more than 20 years, most recently serving as vp of corporate affairs. She was also director of human resources and communications for various Ubisoft studios throughout France.

“The Ubisoft Paris studio has been a pillar of Ubisoft for the last 27 years, developing many of Ubisoft’s most well-known games and flagship technologies. I am extremely proud to lead this talented group of people as we look ahead towards new opportunities and projects,” said de Waubert.

Ubisoft Paris is the company's leading in-house studio, boasting more than 700 employees. It was launched in 1992 and is currently the largest game studio in France. Outside of the Ghost Recon and Just Dance series, the studio also develops Ubisoft's Rabbids and Rayman franchises.

Ubisoft, founded in 1986, is among the world's largest game companies, with more than 40 studios and 17,000 employees across the globe. In remains headquartered in France, where the company has a number of other studios outside of Ubisoft Paris, including Ubisoft Annecy, Ubisoft Bordeaux, Ubisoft Ivory Tower, Ubisoft Nadeo and Ubisoft Montpellier.