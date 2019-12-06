UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television Names Brian Kite Interim Dean

He will replace outgoing dean Teri Schwartz.

The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television has a new boss.

Brian Kite has been named interim dean of the school and will assume the post Jan. 1.

He will segue to the new role — taking over from outgoing dean Teri Schwartz — after serving as the special academic senior associate dean at the school and chair of the theater department. “Chancellor Block and I appreciate Brian’s willingness to serve as interim dean, and we have every confidence in his ability to provide strong leadership and continuity for the school,” said Emily Carter, UCLA’s executive vice chancellor and provost in making the announcement.

Before joining UCLA's faculty in 2015, Kite was the producing artistic director of La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and directed many of its critically acclaimed productions. Those shows included Billy Elliot, Miss Saigon, Little Shop of Horrors, Dinner with Friends, Driving Miss Daisy and Proof.

His other distinctions include: recipient of the Ovation Award for best direction of a musical for his production of Spring Awakening; director of national tours of Steel Magnolias, Judgment at Nuremberg, In the Heat of the Night, The Graduate and Pride and Prejudice for L.A. Theatre Works; staging first production of Miss Saigon to ever play in China; directing Top Secret: The Battle for the Pentagon Papers, which toured throughout China and was the first U.S. presentation of a play to perform at Beijing’s National Centre for the Performing Arts; chair emeritus of the board of governors of the L.A. Stage Alliance; and visiting professorship at the Shanghai Theatre Academy.