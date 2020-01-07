'Ugly Betty' Stars America Ferrera, Vanessa Williams and More Remember Silvio Horta

Ferrera posted a photo of herself and Horta on her Instagram, writing that she was "stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news."

The death of Silvio Horta came as a shock to many in the industry, who on Tuesday remembered the Ugly Betty creator on social media.

The TV producer, 45, died in Miami, his agent confirmed. No cause of death was provided.

Horta served as head writer and showrunner on the breakout ABC show, an adaptation of Columbia's Yo Soy Betty La Fea, when it ran from 2006-2010. Prior to the series, Horta penned the Jared Leto-starring film Urban Legend and wrote on the series The Chronicle and Jake 2.0. Horta developed several shows after Ugly Betty, but none of them made it to air.

His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I'm thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now — and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.

Ferrera's co-star Vanessa Williams (who played Wilhelmina) was one of the first to tweet the news, and later also posted a picture of herself and Horta on her Instagram. "Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta," she wrote. "His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace."

Ugly Betty star Michael Urie took to Twitter to remember Horta. "I will forever be indebted to this sweet, brilliant man," he wrote.

Christopher Gorham, who played Henry on Ugly Betty and Jake on Jake 2.0, also remembered the showrunner on Instagram. "Silvio Horta gave me two of the greatest opportunities in my career with Jake 2.0 and Ugly Betty," the actor wrote. "I will be forever grateful for his creativity, his enormous heart, and his friendship. His family was his world and my heart goes out to them tonight. Let’s all take care of each other."

I will be forever indebted to this sweet, brilliant man.https://t.co/M8MYuDle6I — Michael Urie (@michaelurie) January 8, 2020

Really sad to hear about Silvio Horta. My thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 8, 2020

Silvio was such a kind guy. This is so fucking sad. Rest In Peace brother https://t.co/fBfd3N2E2Y — JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) January 7, 2020

RIP: Writer/WGAW member Silvio Horta (Ugly Betty, Jake 2.0, The Chronicle, Urban Legend) dead at 45... (via @DEADLINE) https://t.co/v7xk8dUqWu — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) January 8, 2020

No. This is horrible, horrible news. Silvio was the sweetest guy. So talented and exciting to work with. Our collaboration on the pilot of “Ugly Betty” was one of the most terrific experiences. Devastating. Ugly Betty’ Creator Dies in Suicide – Variety https://t.co/OjwDrKjZpm — Richard Shepard (@SaltyShep) January 8, 2020

Absolutely horrible news.

RIP Silvio Horta. https://t.co/JjeyLT23Ma — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 8, 2020