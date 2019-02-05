'UglyDolls' Trailer: Imperfect Creatures Embrace Their Flaws

Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Pitbull, Wang Leehom, Blake Shelton, Janelle Monae, Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX and Lizzo make up the voice cast for the animated film.

Kelly Clarkson shared the trailer for UglyDolls when she visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday.

Clarkson voices the main character Moxy, who travels with her UglyDoll friends to the town of Perfection, where everyone is perfect. The friends soon meet Lou (Nick Jonas), who recruits and trains dolls to become perfect in hopes that children will eventually take them.

Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias, Pitbull, Wang Leehom, Blake Shelton, Janelle Monae, Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX and Lizzo round out the cast for the animated feature, which is based on the plush toy line by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim.

The trailer opens with shots of toys being made in a factory. "Every year millions of dolls are created, perfectly designed to bring joy to people everywhere," says a narrator. "But what happens to the dolls who aren't so perfect?"

An imperfect doll is then disposed from the factory and lands in Uglyville.

Viewers soon meet Uglyville resident Moxy, who dreams of escaping the town and moving to the "big world" where she can belong to the perfect kid.

Moxy eventually recruits her friends to help her travel to the big world. The group make their way over a mountain and they stumble upon the Institute of Perfection.

"Welcome to the Institute of Perfection, where only the best will meet their perfect human match," says Lou to a crowd of swooning fans.

While many of the toys are given new career paths to help make them more attractive to potential kid owners, Moxy is seen as too ugly to be given a chance.

"Do you honestly think your band of sock puppets stands a chance here?" Lou asks her. "It's probably better if you just go back where you belong."

While some of Moxy's friends are ready to give up and return to Uglyville, she encourages everyone to embrace what makes them different. "Our flaws make us unique," she says. "Those are all worth fighting for.

A montage of clips follow that show Moxy and her friends as they stand up to Lou and prove that they are just as worthy as the other toys.

The STX film also features original songs performed by the star-studded cast.

UglyDolls will be in theaters May 3. Watch the full trailer below.