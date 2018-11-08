'UglyDolls' Trailer: Toy Brand Gets Its Own Animated Musical Movie

The voice cast for the film includes Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and Janelle Monáe.

STX Entertainment on Thursday released the first trailer for UglyDolls, an animated musical film based on the plush toy line of the same name.

Kelly Clarkson voices Moxy, an bright pink UglyDoll who resides in Uglyville, a town that encourages its residents to be unconventional and strange. "Hello, gorgeous, let's check out how you look today," she sings into the mirror. "Short and stubby, nubby teeth out out on full display."

Uglyville consists of colorful patchwork houses and friendly neighbors, but when Moxy and her friends wander to the nearby town of Perfection, they come across more traditional dolls who are trained to be sent to the "real" world. There, they learn what it means to be different and struggle with their desire to be loved.

The rest of the UglyDolls voice cast features Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias and Wang Leehom. The film also will have an original motion picture soundtrack, which will be released by Atlantic Records.

UglyDolls, from director Kelly Asbury (Gnomeo & Juliet), is slated to hit theaters May 10.