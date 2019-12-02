U.K. Cinema Cancels 'Blue Story' Following Stabbing

CineWorld canceled the Brit gang film from its Nottingham cinemas after the incident, a week after the Vue chain made a similar decision.

U.K. gangland film Blue Story has been removed from screens in a British city following a stabbing over the weekend.

Multiplex chain Cineworld made the decision following an incident at its cinema in Nottingham in central England on Sunday night. One man was taken to hospital while two men were arrested by police on suspicion of the possession of a bladed article.

The news comes following a week in which Blue Story — the directorial debut of British rapper-turned-filmmaker Andrew Onwubolu, better known as Rapman — made headlines after it was pulled from screens by theater chain Vue. The decision, made in the wake of a brawl in a cinema in Birmingham and what the chain described as more than "25 serious incidents," sparked an immediate backlash. Vue CEO Tim Richards later said the film would be returning to his cinemas, with plans to beef up security.

Showcase Cinemas, another British chain, also initially pulled the film from release before reinstating it.

Blue Story, distributed by Paramount with backing from BBC Films, tells the story of two London friends who become embroiled in the city's gang wars.