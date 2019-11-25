U.K. Cinema Chains Pull Gangland Drama 'Blue Story' After Brawl

Both Vue and Showcase have stopped screening the Paramount film after a major incident, in which seven police officers were injured.

Two U.K. cinema chains have pulled screenings of Paramount's London-based gangland drama Blue Story following a brawl at an entertainment complex over the weekend, in which seven police officers were injured.

Authorities were called to the Star City multiplex in Birmingham on Saturday after reports of youths brandishing machetes. Police used a dispersal order to clear around 100 youths from the venue, with five teenagers arrested. Video footage from inside the cinema appeared to show fights breaking out and people on the floor screaming.

Immediately following the incident, cinema giant Vue removed the film from all of its U.K. theaters, with Showcase cinemas later following suit. Exhibition giant Odeon is reportedly reviewing security measures.

The directorial debut of Brit rapper-turned-filmaker Andrew Onwubolu (better known as Rapman) and based on his hit 2017 YouTube miniseries Shiro's Story, Blue Story – developed by BBC Films – focuses on two London friends who become rivals in local gang wars. Starring Stephen Odubola and Michael Ward – most recently seen playing the eponymous top boy in Netflix's Top Boy – the film, according to Rapman, offers a different perspective on the U.K.'s gangland culture.

"I want people who see the film to learn that these kids are not all spawns of Satan," he told the BBC. "They didn't come from child abuse or neglectful mothers. What kids go through in the school playground is so intense, it all starts there."

In response to the violence, Rapman said he was "sending love" to all those involved. "It's truly unfortunate that a small group of people can ruin things for everybody," he wrote on Instagram. "Blue Story is a film about love not violence. I hope that the blame is placed with the individuals and not an indictment of the film itself. I pray that we can all learn to live with love and treat each other with tolerance and respect."