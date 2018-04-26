U.K. Distributor Signature Entertainment Acquired by FFI Holdings

The company has released more than 600 titles in the U.K. since 2011.

Signature Entertainment, one the U.K.'s largest independent distributors, has been bought by FFI Holdings, the parent company of Hollywood completion guarantees specialist Film Finances.

The deal is worth an upfront payment of $5 million, followed by four annual payments based on underlying earnings.

Since it was founded in 2011, Signature has released more than 600 titles, including Wakefield, starring Bryan Cranston, Shia Labeouf's Man Down and Aftermath, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. It's upcoming slate includes David Tennant’s Bad Samaritan, the comedy Ideal Home starring Steve Coogan and Paul Rudd, and Jon Hamm’s political thriller Beirut.

The acquisition expands FFI's operations, which also includes entertainment risk insurance and a range of post-production services. It also has a documentary collaboration with Imax and Warner Bros., with the film Pandas having been released in the U.S.

“I and the whole Signature team are excited about joining the FFI family and the abundance of opportunities now open to Signature to further accelerate the growth of the company," said Signature CEO Marc Goldberg. "We will continue to bring the best independent content to our partners whilst continuing to look at original opportunities and new ways of working in the ever-changing global marketplace."

Steven Ransohoff, CEO of FFI, added: "We are delighted to bring Signature Entertainment under the FFI banner. We look forward to working with Marc Goldberg and his team as they expand their distribution business which is especially well poised in the streaming arena. Signature will afford us excellent opportunities to expand the reach of the rest of FFI's platform into a new captive distribution channel."