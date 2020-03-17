U.K. Exhibition Giants Cineworld, Odeon to Shut All Cinemas Due to Coronavirus

The announcements came a day after British prime minister Boris Johnson urged the public to avoid pubs and theaters.

U.K. exhibition giants Cineworld and Odeon are both shutting all of their cinemas due to the coronavirus.

The announcements were made in quick-fire succession on Tuesday morning, less than a day after British prime minister Boris Johnson urged the public to avoid unnecessary social activity such as visiting pubs or theaters.

Cineworld, the world's second largest exhibitor and owner of U.S. cinema giant Regal, said it was closing all of its cinemas, including its arthouse Picturehouse chain, across the U.K. starting from Wednesday March 18 and Ireland starting Tuesday, March 17, until further notice.

"This decision was made in light of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and recent UK government advice, which the company has been carefully monitoring and following," it said in a statement.

Odeon, which was acquired by AMC Theaters in 2016, operates some 122 sites across the U.K., including the Odeon Luxe in London's iconic Leicester Square, where many premieres take place. In a message on it social media channels, it also said that "following government guidelines" its cinemas would be closed "until further notice."

Cineworld had already warned that, should it be forced to shut it screens to contain the coronavirus, the move would cast serious doubt on its ability to carry on operating. On Monday, its shares slumped to their lowest level yet, wiping some 71 percent off the value of the business.

With coronavirus now a global pandemic – one that could keep populations around the world away from public spaces, like multiplexes, for weeks or even months – analysts earlier this month estimated that the film industry's hit from diminished box office revenue and impacted production could amount to $5 billion. However, with the crisis unfolding each day, this figure is now considered conservative.

The virus, which causes the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, has already led to Chinese theaters to be shuttered, with much of Europe and now some chains in the U.S. following suit.

Industry events have also fallen victim to the coronavirus, the likes of MipTV, SWSX, Coachella and many more having been cancelled or postponed.

As the virus continues its march across the globe, the outbreak has prompted Hollywood to postpone the launch of major movies and shows, along with productions.