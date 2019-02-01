U.K. Film, High-End TV Production Spend Topped $4 Billion in 2018

'Black Mirror' and 'The Crown' helped push TV spend to a new record.

The U.K.'s status as one of the world's major production hubs shows no sign of abating.

According to statistics from the British Film Institute, production spend on feature films and high-end TV reached £3.7 billion ($4.05 billion) in 2018, the second highest on record after 2017's £3.28 billion ($4.29 billion).

High-end TV, spurred on by hit shows such as The Crown and Black Mirror and upcoming series His Dark Materials and The Witcher, hit £1.173 billion ($1.53 billion), up 4 percent on 2017 and the highest level since the tax relief was introduced in 2013.

Film, meanwhile, reached £1.628 billion ($2.128 billion) thanks to major studios titles such as Star Wars Episode IX, Artemis Fowl and Wonder Woman 1984, and independent U.K. productions like Danny Boyle's All You Need is Love and the Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.

Meanwhile, the U.K. (and Ireland) bucked slumping cinema attendance trends from across Europe, welcoming 177 admissions in 2018, up 3.7 percent on 2017 and the highest figure since 1970.