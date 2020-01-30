U.K. Film, TV Production Spend Hit Record $4.7 Billion in 2019

The U.K. saw its status as a high-end TV hub hit new heights, with a 29 percent surge in production spend.

Spend on film and high-end TV production in the U.K. hit new highs in 2019, according to the British Film Institute, reaching £3.6 billion ($4.7 billion), an increase of 16 percent over 2018.

It said the sector continued to make a strong contribution to the U.K. economy. Inward investment and co-production spend on film and high-end TV reached £3.08 billion ($4.0 billion).

Unsurprisingly, it was high-end TV that saw the lion's share of the growth, hitting £1.66 billion ($2.1 billion), up 29 percent on lat year and the highest level since the introduction of the tax relief in 2013.

Film, meanwhile, reached £1.96 ($2.5 billion), a 7 percent increase on 2018 and the second highest level on record,

Underlining the impact of U.K. made films, three of 2019's top-grossing features in the local box office were produced in the country, including Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

TV hits, such as the The Crown and Killing Eve, were also among the contributors

More to come.