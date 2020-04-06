U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Intensive Care Due to Coronavirus

Johnson had been taken to hospital on Sunday but his conditions have since "worsened".

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital as his battle with coronavirus intensifies.

The news was announced Monday, just a day after he was taken to hospital after failed to shake persistent coronavirus symptoms at home following 10 days in self-isolation.

"Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus," said a Downing Street spokesperson.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital."

According the The Guardian, Johnson was conscious and was been moved as a precaution in case he needed ventilation.

The British prime minister has asked foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, to deputise for him where necessary.

Johnson, 55, had been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.