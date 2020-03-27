U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The British leader said he had mild symptoms and was self-isolating.

U.K. leader Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms, he has revealed

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson tweeted on Friday.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus."

The news comes just two days after Prince Charles also tested positive for the virus, as well as various stars and personalities . ABC's The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, 28, revealed his coronavirus diagnosis, along with Watch What Happens Live star Andy Cohen, who tested positive last Friday after a few days of self-quarantine. On Thursday, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell revealed he had tested positive.

Elsewhere, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the virus in the United States and sought treatment upon arrival in Australia, where they are now out of hospital and self-isolating at a rented home.

While reporting no symptoms apart from a slight runny nose, Idris Elba previously also tested positive for the coronavirus. Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju shared his positive diagnosis last Monday via social media and was self-quarantining in Norway with his family.

Both California and New York City have declared a state of emergency to deal with the health crisis.

The coronavirus has severely impacted the entertainment industry, with almost every television production having shut down in the past weeks. Late night talk shows have also been paused, with many hosts posting YouTube videos from their homes during self-quarantine as an alternative form of programming.