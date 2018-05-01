U.K. Regulator Sends Final Report on Fox's Sky Bid to Government

Information on the content and conclusions of the report weren’t made public.

The U.K. competition regulator said Tuesday, on the final possible day, that it has submitted its final report on 21st Century Fox's proposed deal for full ownership of European pay TV giant Sky to the U.K. culture secretary.

Information on the content and conclusions of the report weren’t made public, but the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a brief update on its web site: "The CMA has sent its final report to the Secretary of State." That is a reference to U.K. culture secretary Matt Hancock who now has until June 13 to make a final decision on the deal.

The culture secretary's office didn't immediately comment.

The news came after a Sky independent board committee said on Wednesday that it had withdrawn its support of the Fox deal after U.S. cable giant Comcast made a higher offer, worth around $31 billion, official.

The CMA in its preliminary report in January had raised concerns about the influence of the Murdoch family trust, which controls Fox and News Corp, over the U.K. media landscape.

The regulator said back then said that while it had concerns on such so-called "media plurality" grounds, it did not have concerns in the second area its review has analyzed, the combined company's commitment to Britain's broadcasting standards. "Due to their existing track record in the U.K. and the range of policies and procedures the companies involved have in place to ensure broadcasting standards are met, we did not find public interest concerns in this regard," the CMA had said in January.

Its preliminary report had suggested the government could block the deal, order a spin-off or divestiture of Sky News or set behavioral remedies to "insulate" it from the influence of the Murdoch trust.

Sky and Fox have offered to legally separate and ringfence Sky News to seal the deal. Sky has also offered to sell the Sky News channel to Walt Disney if that would help address U.K. regulators' concerns about Sky News’ independence from Fox.

"Fox obtained clearance for the merger with Sky from the EU in April 2017, but its bid has been stalled by the U.K. public interest inquiry," Enders Analysis said in a recent report. "Two CMA findings are possible: prohibition of Fox/Sky; or passage of Fox/Sky conditional on a remedy, where we think the CMA will choose the sale of Sky News to Disney. [U.K. culture secretary Matt] Hancock will announce his decision by June 13, either affirming the CMA's findings or making his own."

The Enders report outlined the possible scenarios this way: "If Fox/Sky is approved, Fox would be likely to return to the table with another bid for Sky, topping that of Comcast. If Fox/Sky is prohibited, Fox cannot then proceed with the bid and only Comcast's offer is on the table. This might look like the final point of this bidding war for Sky, but it is still possible that Disney might step into Fox's shoes and come back to the table."