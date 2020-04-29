U.K.'s Channel 4 Orders Isolation-Era Show Featuring Stars' Pets

In 'Snoop Dogs,' GoPro cameras will be strapped to dogs, who then give viewers tours of their owners' homes.

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has unveiled five new self-isolation-friendly shows, including one likely to set pun-loving tails wagging.

In Snoop Dogs, announced Wednesday, cameras go inside a number of stars' houses, inviting viewers to guess the famous owner.

However, with social-distancing restrictions having effectively banned film crews from entering properties, the filming is being done entirely by the famous homeowners' dogs. GoPro cameras will be attached to the pets, who will, according to the producers, "turn pup-arazzi" on their owners and show upstairs, downstairs, under the beds and behind the sofas. "And anywhere else the canines fancy sniffing out."

"I didn't want lockdown to stifle creative conversations, and Snoop Dogs is a perfect example of a reactive and outside-the-box commission," said Channel 4's deputy head of features and formats, Sean Doyle. "We've come up with a wonderfully ridiculous spin on filming in lockdown that only Channel 4 could get away with. We hope families enjoy playing along whilst getting a healthy dose of doggy mischief and celebrities' lush properties and home interiors."

Other new shows announced by the broadcaster are Ramadan in Lockdown, a series of shorts looking at British Muslim life; Coronavirus Heroes: Keeping Britain Going, a documentary following a group of frontline workers; Tom Allen: Ad Man, celebrating 65 years of the U.K.'s favorite commercials; and Sex Tips in Isolation, offering advice and insight to "keep us all in the mood" while stuck at home.