Laura Steven's YA Novel 'Love Hypothesis' Optioned by U.K.'s Lime Pictures for TV (Exclusive)

She is the author of the award-winning feminist comedy 'The Exact Opposite of Okay.'

The Love Hypothesis, the upcoming YA novel by British author Laura Steven, has been optioned by U.K. production banner Lime Pictures for TV.

The book – due for release on Thursday – is described as a love story with bite for "fans of Sex Education and Love, Simon." The story follows Caro, a senior in high school and physics genius with straight As and a college scholarship already in the bag. But the one test she’s never quite aced is love. Then she discovers a scientific breakthrough that makes her irresistible, and it changes everything she thought she knew about chemistry – in the lab and in love. Is hot guy Haruki with her of his own free will? Are her feelings for her best friend Keiko some sort of side effect? Will her dog, Sirius, ever stop humping her leg?

Lime Pictures is producing long-running U.K. soap Hollyoaks, alongside Disney's The Evermoor Chronicles and Netflix series Free Rein. Louise Sutton of Lime led the acquisition, which was spotted by scout Hannah Griffiths.

Steven is the author of feminist comedy The Exact Opposite of Okay and its sequel, A Girl Called Shameless. The Exact Opposite of Okay was a bestselling young adult debut in 2018 and won the inaugural Comedy Women in Print prize, founded by Helen Lederer, from a shortlist including Gail Honeyman's Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine and Why Mummy Swears by Gill Sims.

Steven is repped by Suzie Townsend & Pouya Shahbazian of New Leaf Literary & Media and attorney JR McGinnis of Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.