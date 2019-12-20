U.K.'s 'Love Island' Names New Host After Caroline Flack Departure

Laura Whitmore takes over on ITV's hit British reality show after Flack left following assault charges.

The U.K.'s Love Island has a new host.

Irish TV personality Laura Whitmore on Friday was announced as the host for season six of ITV's smash hit dating reality show, taking over from Caroline Flack who stepped down earlier this week in the wake of an assault charge. Police were called to the 40-year-old's London home last week following an alleged alteration with her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton. She was released on bail and is set to appear in court Monday.

Whitmore will now head to South Africa to host the first winter edition of Love Island, as well as host its spin-off show, Love Island: Aftersun.

"To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement," said Whitmore. “I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show."

Added Whitmore: "I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice."