Uli Edel to Helm 'Heisenberg' Film on Nazi Pursuit of Atomic Bomb

The German filmmaker behind 'The Baader Meinhof Complex' and 'Last Exit to Brooklyn' will adapt Richard von Schirach's book 'The Night of the Physicists,' about the German team that almost gave Hitler the A-bomb.

Director Uli Edel (The Baader Meinhof Complex) has signed on to direct the historic drama Heisenberg, about the Nazi's pursuit of the atomic bomb.

Edel will adapt Richard von Schirach's factual best-seller The Night of the Physicists: Operation Epsilon: Heisenberg, Hahn, Weizsäcker and the German Bomb for the screen. The book draws from secret recordings made by the Allies of the physicists involved in the German nuclear program, including Werner Heisenberg, Otto Hahn and Carl Friedrich von Weizsäcker. Arrested and interned in an English country house in the spring of 1945 and unaware they were being recorded, the physicists openly discussed their involvement with Operation Epsilon, Hitler's plan to build an atomic bomb.

Marco Wiersch, a TV writer whose credits include Der Fall Barschel (2015), about the mysterious death of German politician Uwe Barschel, will adapt Schirach's book for the screen. KJ Entertainment, Fireworks Entertainment and Film Manufactures will produce Heisenberg with Kathrin Lohmann, Marian Redmann and Katharina Otto-Bernstein as producers. Principle photography is planned for early 2021.

Before that, Edel will shoot Der Palast, an epic miniseries set at Berlin's legendary revue theater the Friedrichstadtpalast, which Constantin Film will produce.

Edel's The Baader Meinhof Complex, a look at the left-wing terror group that carried out a series of bombings and kidnappings in Germany in the 1970s and 80s, received an Oscar nomination as best foreign language film in 2009. His two-part TV biopic Houdini (2014) for A+E Networks, starring Adrien Brody as the legendary escape artist, was nominated for eight Emmys and won one, for best sound editing.