UltraViolet Digital Movie Service Shutting Down

UltraViolet, the cloud-based digital movie locker service, is set to close down on July 31.

The home entertainment service has allowed DVD and Blu-ray buyers to upload purchases to a digital locker that can then be shared and viewed at home or on the go on multiple devices.

UltraViolet announced the decision to shut down on its website. The cross-studio service allows consumers to build a personal, virtual digital movie library and includes titles from Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures as well as Flixter outside the U.S. market.

"Thank you for making UltraViolet part of how you enjoy digital entertainment," the company told customers. UltraViolet has seen its digital service become increasingly replaced by TV Everywhere services.

The cloud-based storage giant told customers that they can still get movie titles from retailers or link to their virtual content libraries, at least for now. "Between January 31 and July 31, 2019, you can continue to access your UltraViolet movies and TV shows through the retailer(s) linked to your UltraViolet Library," the company said.

On July 31, the UltraViolet library will no longer be accessible as it closes down, and movies and TV shows will become accessible via advertised retailers.

"If your library is not currently linked to a retailer, or if you would like to link to additional participating retailers, select one or more retailers to link to your UltraViolet library," UltraViolet added on its website.