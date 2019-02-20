Uma Thurman, Freddie Highmore, Charlie Brooker Set for SeriesMania

'Sharp Objects' producer Marti Noxon will also give a masterclass, while Julianna Margulies will serve on the jury.

Uma Thurman will give a masterclass at international TV conference SeriesMania in Lille, France this year.

The masterclass program will also include Black Mirror producers Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones along with The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore and Black Earth Rising producer Hugo Blick.

Sharp Objects producer Marti Noxon will also give a masterclass, as well as serve as head of the official selection jury.

The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies and Hippocrate director Thomas Lilti will serve alongside Noxon, and they will be joined by French actress Audrey Fleurot and writer/director Delphine de Vigan to judge the international competition.

Noxon's jury will oversee the official competition selection, which will include BAFTA nominee Stephen Butchard's Baghdad Central, Leah Rachel's supernatural Netflix drama Chambers, The Smoke creator Lucy Kirkwood's Chimerica, Shane Meadow's exploration of love and sin The Virtues and Sarah Lambert's gothic religious tale Lambs of God, starring Emmy winner Ann Dowd.

Norwegian Kristoffer Metcalfe's Twin and French drama Anne Berest's Mytho will also compete in the international category.

French and German co-production Eden, from Edward Berger, Nele Mueller Stofen and Marianne Wendt; Israeli drama Just for Today from Nir Bergman and Ram Nehari; and Russian drama Identification from Valery Fedorovich and Evgeny Nikishov will round out the official selection.

In the French competition, The Last Wave, Super Jimmy, Family Shake, Soupcons, Une Ile and Netflix's Osmosis will round out the category. Bureau of Legends creator Eric Rochant and actor Yves Renier will also join the fest in northern France as special guests.

This year's Series Mania will take place March 22-March 30.